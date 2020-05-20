

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebec says limited outdoor gatherings will be permitted starting Friday as the province continues to record a downward trend of new COVID-19 cases.

Deputy premier and Public Security Minister Genevieve Guilbault also announced today that dentist offices across the province -- and hair salons outside the Montreal and Joliette regions -- can reopen on June 1.

Guilbault says Quebecers will be allowed to host outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, from a maximum of three families, as long as they keep a two-metre distance from one another.

She says the province recorded 71 new deaths from COVID-19, for a total of 3,718, and the number of total cases increased by 578 to 44,775.

Provincial parks began to partially reopen today, which triggered blockades from members of the Mohawk community of Kanesatake, who are preventing access to Oka provincial park, located north of Montreal.

Kanesatake Grand Chief Serge Simon says many trails in the park lead directly to his community, and his members are worried about visitors bringing in the virus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 20, 2020.