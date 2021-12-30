

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault is holding a COVID-19 briefing this evening as the province struggles with rapidly rising cases and hospitalizations.

Legault will be joined by Health Minister Christian Dube and the director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, for a 5 p.m. news conference, which is the usual time the government announces restrictions.

Health officials Wednesday reported another record-high number of new cases, with 13,149 infections.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations rose by 102 compared with the prior day, for a total of 804.

Quebec's online platform for booking COVID-19 testing appointments is back up today after the site was down yesterday for "maintenance work."

COVID-19 testing centres have not been able to keep up with demand, and health experts have warned that the official daily totals of new cases are likely significantly undercounted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 30, 2021.