

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Quebec's interim public health director says he doesn't intend to recommend any new COVID-19 restrictions amid rising indicators, but issued a warning Sunday to the population to be prudent with cases surging.

Dr. Luc Boileau told a news conference while authorities had expected an increase due to the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions just over two weeks ago, but experts have been closely monitoring several indicators that seem to indicate an upsurge in spread.

Boileau said along with an increase in cases and positivity rate of analyzed PCR tests limited to certain high-risk groups, health authorities have also noted a spike in hospitalizations in several regions outside of the Montreal area.

Authorities are also concerned with a 60 per cent increase in the number of health network staff sidelined due to COVID-19 in less than a week, with about 8,600 workers currently off the job. By comparison during the Omicron wave in December and January, between 16,000 and 20,000 health workers were absent, Boileau said.

“We're not officially in a sixth wave,” Boileau told reporters, adding it will take several days more of data to be certain.

The increase has been more pronounced due to the more contagious BA.2 subvariant in the province, which now accounts for two-thirds of positive cases, up from 57 per cent one week ago.

Boileau said because of good vaccination coverage, the reach of the Omicron wave that hit an estimated three million Quebecers earlier this year, experts have told the Health Department the expected current increase in cases could reach about half of what was being reported in January.

Boileau said even if there's a progression in cases, he's confident Quebecers can adjust accordingly without tougher measures. Quebec has promised that mask requirements, the only remaining measure, will be lifted by mid-April for public spaces and by May for public transportation and Boileau said that remains the plan.

“It's normal to have waves for those kinds of infections, should it be influenza or coronavirus,” Boileau said. “If we always have to progress with populational measures as ones that have been taken in context that were quite different than this one, it won't be acceptable, so let's try to live with it right now.”

But it's clear that cases are spreading, Boileau said. Quebec reported 1,088 hospitalizations on Sunday, with 56 people listed in intensive care.

At least three senior Quebec government members have been sidelined due to COVID-19 since late last week including Premier Francois Legault, who announced he'd tested positive last Thursday.

On Sunday, Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel announced he'd also tested positive and Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault said she'd work remotely after one of her children tested positive. She tested negative.

The message Boileau delivered on Sunday was for the population to act responsibly during gatherings and social activities, use a rapid test if they present symptoms and stay home if they become sick.

Boileau said while isolation is a minimum of five days for a positive test, he reminded that people remain contagious for 10 days.

He said those who are more at risk of developing complications following the infection, be it due to age or because they're immunosuppressed, should exercise greater caution.

“We are appealing to the civic sense of Quebecers,” Boileau said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2022.