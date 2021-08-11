

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- The Quebec government says students returning to school in the coming weeks will be required to wear a procedural mask but not in the classroom.

Education Minister Jean-Francois Roberge told a news conference today that masks will be required on the bus, when entering school and in common areas inside, but not in class, the schoolyard or in after school care.

Roberge says a class bubble system that kept groups of students together throughout the last school year will not be used this year.

The minister warned the plan may need to be adjusted depending on the COVID-19 situation, as infections climb amid a fourth wave of the pandemic.

Roberge however says he's encouraged by vaccination figures in the 12 to 17 year age bracket: 83 per cent have received or signed up for a first dose while 77 per cent are adequately vaccinated.

In June, Roberge had hoped for a return to school without masks, but the more transmissible Delta variant has changed the plan.

Quebec is reporting a jump in the number of COVID-19 infections today, with 365 new cases and one more death attributed to the novel coronavirus.

That's an increase of 131 cases compared with the previous day's count.

Health officials also reported five more patients in hospital today for a total of 67, with 22 people requiring intensive care, an increase of four.

The province administered 35,865 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Quebec has reported 380,038 confirmed infections and 11,242 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2021.