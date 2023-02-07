

The Canadian Press





A 16-year-old boy was struck and killed by a snowplow Monday night in the parking lot of a Montreal-area shopping mall.

The boy was working in the lot near the corner of Le Corbusier and du Souvenir boulevards in Laval, Que., when he was struck.

The minor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking at video footage of the parking lot and have met with witnesses, but police say the boy's death was likely an accident.

Laval police say the 49-year-old male driver of the plow was treated for nervous shock and will be met by investigators.

An investigation has also been opened by Quebec's workplace health and safety board because the plow driver and victim were working at the time of the incident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2023.