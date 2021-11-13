Quebec ticket holder wins Friday's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADAIN PRESS
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 13, 2021 7:03AM EST
TORONTO - A lottery player somewhere in Quebec won Friday's whopping $50 million Lotto Max jackpot.
There were also two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs, but neither was claimed.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 16 will be an estimated $12 million.