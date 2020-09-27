Quebec ticket holder wins Saturday night's $8.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 27, 2020 8:50AM EDT
TORONTO - A ticket holder in Quebec won Saturday night's $8.4 million Lotto 649 jackpot.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize also went to a lottery player in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 30 will be approximately $5 million.
