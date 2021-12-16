

Jacob Serebrin, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Quebec will introduce new measures aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, Premier Francois Legault said Thursday, as the province reported its most new COVID-19 cases in nearly a year.

“The situation is critical,” Legault wrote in a post on Twitter, adding that he would “announce significant measures due to the increase in COVID cases and the new Omicron variant.” Legault is scheduled to speak with reporters at 6 p.m.

Health officials in the province reported 2,736 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday - the highest number since Jan. 8 - and five additional deaths linked to the disease.

Late Thursday afternoon, the Montreal Canadiens said a home game scheduled for that evening would be held without fans in attendance at the request of public health officials. The NHL team said in a news release it would provide an update Friday on whether fans would be allowed to attend a game scheduled for Saturday.

“We have obtained assurances that beginning with our games in January, we will return to a partial capacity scenario and be able to host fans once more,” the team said.

Earlier in the day, a Quebec government health-care research institute said it expected more than 700 non-ICU hospitalizations in the province, and more than 160 people in intensive care, within two to three weeks. The Institut national d'excellence en sante et services sociaux said it had adjusted its projections to take into account new research about the Omicron variant.

“According to the scenario applied to our context, the strong growth in the number of cases should translate into a marked increase in the number of daily hospitalizations in the coming weeks,” it said in a new release.

That number of patients would require hospitals to set aside additional COVID-19 beds, Health Department spokeswoman Marie-Claude Lacasse said in an email.

But the institute said it was less confident than usual in its projections, because it said its data on the Omicron variant was based on a single study conducted in South Africa, which has a significantly lower vaccination rate than Quebec.

The Health Department said 305 people were in hospital with the disease, a drop of four from the day before, after 34 people entered hospital and 38 were discharged. It said 63 people were in intensive care, a drop of 10.

Officials said 6.4 per cent of COVID-19 tests analyzed Wednesday were positive, up from 5.8 per cent a day earlier and 3.7 per cent two weeks ago. The province's public health institute said it had confirmed 13 cases of the Omicron variant in the province and said there were another 129 suspected cases of the variant - up from just 24 a day earlier.

Also on Thursday, Quebec's education minister said he had tested positive for COVID-19. Jean-Francois Roberge said in a post on Twitter that he has been self-isolating since Monday and planned to continue isolating until Dec. 25.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2021.