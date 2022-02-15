

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - The Quebec government says it is phasing out the use of its vaccine passport, and it will no longer required anywhere as of March 14.

Health Minister Christian Dube made the announcement today in Quebec City during a COVID-19 briefing.

As of Wednesday, the passport will no longer be needed to enter big-box stores or government-run liquor and cannabis outlets.

On Feb. 21, the passport will not be required at places of worship or funeral homes.

For everywhere else, including elder care settings, restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues, the passport will be withdrawn as of March 14, when most COVID-19 restrictions are scheduled to expire.

Quebec today reported 56 additional deaths due to COVID-19 and 43 fewer people in hospital.

More coming.