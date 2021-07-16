

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Quebec officials are holding a COVID-19 briefing today at Loto-Quebec's headquarters in downtown Montreal.

The decision to call reporters to the state-owned gaming commission has led to speculation the government will announce a type of lottery or prize system as an incentive to get more people vaccinated.

Alberta and Manitoba have used prizes to incentivize vaccination.

Meanwhile, health officials are reporting 83 new COVID-19 cases today and three more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, none of which occurred in the past 24 hours.

Officials say hospitalizations rose by three, to 84, and 25 people were in intensive care, a rise of two.

More than 82 per cent of Quebecers 12 and older have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 52 per cent are considered adequately vaccinated. The province says 99,852 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered Thursday.