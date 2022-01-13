

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault says the COVID-19 curfew he imposed across the province in December will be lifted on Monday.

He told reporters today the health order can be ended because the number of COVID-19 infections seems to have peaked.

Legault says health officials estimate that COVID-19-related hospitalizations are expected to peak in the coming days.

The curfew was imposed on Dec. 31 after having been used for almost five months earlier in the year, between January and May 2021.

Legault also announced that the province's vaccine passport will be extended to big box retail stores, except for grocery stores and pharmacies.

Earlier today, Quebec reported 45 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus and a rise of 117 COVID-19-related hospitalizations.

More coming.