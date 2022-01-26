Quebec to track COVID rapid test results; Saskatchewan considers lifting restrictions
A man displays his COVID-19 rapid test kit after receiving it at a pharmacy in Montreal, Monday, December 20, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graham Hughes)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 26, 2022 1:47PM EST
Quebec is opening a platform to track COVID-19 rapid test results to gauge community transmission as PCR tests remain limited to high-risk groups.
The eastern province is seeing a slight decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, while Ontario is reporting a slim increase in hospitalizations but a drop in ICU patients.
Meanwhile, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is considering lifting public health orders there in the coming days despite near-record hospitalizations.
Quebec and Ontario are loosening some restrictions next week, with in-person dining to resume in both provinces.
Gyms and cinemas are opening their doors in Ontario come Monday.
Other provinces continue to face a surge in cases, pushing hospitals to the brink as the Omicron variant of concern fuels the fifth wave of the pandemic.