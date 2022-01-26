

The Canadian Press





Quebec is opening a platform to track COVID-19 rapid test results to gauge community transmission as PCR tests remain limited to high-risk groups.

The eastern province is seeing a slight decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care admissions, while Ontario is reporting a slim increase in hospitalizations but a drop in ICU patients.

Meanwhile, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is considering lifting public health orders there in the coming days despite near-record hospitalizations.

Quebec and Ontario are loosening some restrictions next week, with in-person dining to resume in both provinces.

Gyms and cinemas are opening their doors in Ontario come Monday.

Other provinces continue to face a surge in cases, pushing hospitals to the brink as the Omicron variant of concern fuels the fifth wave of the pandemic.