Quebec triple stabbing suspect not fit to stand trial for now, ordered into treatment
Police officers gather outside an apartment building where two women were killed and one seriously injured in a stabbing attack in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. A court-ordered psychiatric evaluation has concluded the man charged with killing two women and seriously injuring a third in a stabbing attack west of Montreal is not fit to stand trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 22, 2024 1:28PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 22, 2024 1:37PM EST
A court-ordered psychiatric evaluation has concluded the man charged with killing two women and seriously injuring a third in a stabbing attack west of Montreal is not currently fit to stand trial.
A Quebec court judge today ordered Fabio Puglisi to spend 30 days in treatment at a psychiatric hospital before another decision is made on his fitness to appear in court.
The 44-year-old Puglisi was charged last week with two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of his 68-year-old mother and a 53-year-old neighbour in a condo tower in the Montreal suburb of Vaudreuil-Dorion.
Puglisi was also charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault against a 70-year-old woman who was transported to hospital in critical condition Thursday but survived.
Court documents show Puglisi has a long history of mental illness and has twice been found not criminally responsible for offences in 2012 and 2020.
The Crown requested the 30-day treatment period, which was also recommended by the doctor who carried out the court-ordered psychiatric evaluation requested by the defence.
The case returns to court March 25.