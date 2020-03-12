

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Legislators at Queen’s Park are considering a motion that would allow them to avoid returning to the legislature if the COVID-19 outbreak worsens.

MPP’s are sitting Thursday for the last time before the March break. They are set to return to Queen’s Park on March 23.

However if the COVID-19 situation worsens and gatherings are discouraged, MPPs want the option of not returning as scheduled.

Normally, the only way to do that is to prorogue the legislature. However prorogation itself requires a vote in the legislature.

So MPPs from all parties are reviewing a motion that would allow them to not reconvene after the break.

The motion is expected to go to a vote sometime this afternoon.

The motion comes as the province ramps up its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Health officials announced 17 new confirmed cases of the virus in Ontario Thursday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott also announced that the government is opening six coronavirus assessment centres where people can get tested for the virus.

Elliott said the province’s health care system is prepared to deal with a possible worst-case scenario.

In the meantime, a slew of events have been cancelled as public health officials discourage large gatherings in order to try and slow the spread of the disease.

If MPPs do make the call not to return after the break, the delivery of the budget would likely be delayed. The budget is currently slated to be tabled at Queen’s Park on March 25.

- With files from CTV News Toronto’s Colin D’Mello