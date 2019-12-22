

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man has been taken to hospital after his motor scooter collided with a streetcar in Parkdale this morning.

Police say the man collided with a streetcar in the area of Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue at around 11 a.m.

Monica Appugliesi, who witnessed the incident, said a taxi driver warned the man on the scooter to stop as he was crossing the street.

"He was going slowly and of course this rocket cannot stop so he got hit," Appugliesi said. "Luckily he was in a scooter. He just flipped over and hit his head. So we ran, right away. We went to help him."

She added that paramedics arrived soon after to take him to the hospital.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 70s, sustained non-life-threatening head injuries, according to police.

Officers will be holding the scene until they receive an update from the hospital on the man's condition.

Queen Street was shut down in both directions between Dunn and Lansdowne avenues for the investigation but the area has since reopened to traffic.