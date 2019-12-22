

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One man has been taken to hospital after his motor scooter collided with a streetcar in Parkdale this morning.

Police say the man collided with a streetcar in the area of Queen Street West and Dunn Avenue at around 11 a.m.

The victim, who is believed to be in his 70s, was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say the man sustained a head injury and officers will be holding the scene until they receive an update from the hospital.

Queen Street has been shut down in both directions between Dunn and Lansdowne avenues for the investigation.