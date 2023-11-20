Questions are swirling on Parliament Hill ahead of a fiscal update that's widely expected to focus on addressing Canada's housing crisis and cost-of-living concerns.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is set to table the fall economic statement on Tuesday, and she has already signalled that both issues will be front and centre.

On housing, Freeland has previously indicated the government is looking at making more public land available and trying to address the strain short-term rentals are putting on supply.

But she's remained relatively tight-lipped on other specifics expected in the update, and has indicated the government "won't be able to do everything" due to limited funds.

Opposition leaders have already shared their wish lists for the coming update, with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre calling on the Liberals to scrap carbon pricing, balance the budget and tie access to federal dollars to municipal housing results.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, whose party is supporting the minority Liberals on key votes in Parliament in exchange for progress on shared priorities, has said he wants to see more action on affordable housing and grocery prices.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2023