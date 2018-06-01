

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A variety of street festivals, a parade and a road race will force road closures this weekend.

On Dundas Street west of downtown, the annual Dundas West Fest has the street closed until 3 a.m. Saturday from Lansdowne to Ossington avenues.

The Manulife Ride for Heart will prompt the closure of the entire length of the Don Valley Parkway from 2 a.m. Saturday until 2 p.m. that afternoon.

The Gardiner will also be closed between the DVP and the Lake Shore ramps until 2 p.m. Saturday.

On Saturday, the Pape Village Summerfest will see Pape Avenue closed between Mortimer and Gamble avenues until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The Riverside Eats and Beats Streetfest will see Broadview Avenue close between Queen Street East and Eastern Avenue starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Queen Street East will be partially closed between Davies and Empire avenues as well. Roads in the area will reopen between 6 and 8 p.m.

Further east, the Guildwood Day Parade has Guildwood Parkway closed between Galloway and Livingston roads between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Construction season continues with Eglinton Avenue West closed between Hilltop and Old Forest Hill roads from Friday night until the morning of June 4 at 5 a.m. Bathurst Street will also be closed during this time between Wembley Road and Rosemary Lane to allow for construction on the Crosstown LRT.

In East York, Main Street is closed until June 15 between Danforth and Doncaster avenues for road construction.

In North York, Dufferin Street is closed from Yorkdale Road to Whitley Avenue until Sunday at 8 a.m. to allow for construction.