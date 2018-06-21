

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say that more than 50 search warrants have been executed across the GTA this morning targeting an alleged criminal organization.

Police have released few details about the investigation but say the raids occurred in Toronto, Durham, York, and Peel, beginning at 8 a.m.

They say that the raids are the result of a nine-month-long investigation known as Project Patto.

More than 800 officers were involved in the searches, including members of multiple police agencies.

Police have not said how many people were arrested or what, if any, items were seized during the raids.

Further details are expected to be released at a 10:30 a.m. news conference.