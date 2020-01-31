

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two trucks loaded with a combination of tar, asphalt and cleaning solution caught fire at a North York industrial park on Friday night, prompting officials to temporarily order the closure of a nearby rail line.

Crews were first dispatched to the Bakersfield Street and Ashwarren Road area shortly after 7 p.m.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says that by the time they arrived on scene the two tanker trucks were engulfed in flames.

He said that due to the hazardous materials involved a decision was then made to order the halting of traffic on a rail line immediately behind the fire. GO Transit reported delays and cancellations on its Barrie line as a result of that closure.

The fire, however, was extinguished just before 10 p.m. and traffic was allowed to resume along the line.

“The crews have done a fanatics job of controlling the spread and they have actually prevented it from spreading anywhere else,” Pegg told reporters earlier in the night. “We are deploying a significant quantity of firefighting foam in an effort to control the fire and of course the top priority is making sure we continuously cool the tanker cars to prevent any explosion hazards that could occur as a result of the fire.”

Pegg said the hazardous materials team was on scene during the fire and all necessary “provisions and safeguards were put into place.”

The cause of the fire remains unclear.