Environment Canada is warning of heavy rainfall and possible flooding in a number of regions throughout southern Ontario today.

The national weather agency said the frozen ground has a “reduced ability to absorb this rainfall” and as a result residents are being advised that heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

People are being reminded to keep children and pets away from creeks and river banks.

Currently, rainfall warnings are in effect for Bancroft - Bon Echo Park, Belleville - Quinte -Northumberland, Brockville - Leeds and Grenville, Ottawa, Toronto, Cornwall - Morrisburg, Dufferin - Innisfil, Elgin, Halton - Peel, Huron - Perth, London - Middlesex, Oxford - Brant, Peterborough - Kawartha Lakes, Prescott and Russell, Sarnia - Lambton, Smiths Falls - Lanark - Sharbot Lake, Stirling - Tweed - South Frontenac, Waterloo - Wellington, Windsor - Essex Chatham-Kent, and York - Durham.

Those areas can expect to see 20 to 35 millimetres of rain to fall by Saturday evening, however some areas could see more than 35 millimetres of rain.

A special weather statement, which calls for 15 to 25 millimetres of rain to fall by Saturday night, is also effect for Bancroft - Bon Echo Park, Barrie - Orillia - Midland, Brockville - Leeds and Grenville, Hamilton, Dunnville - Caledonia - Haldimand, Halton - Peel, Kingston - Prince Edward, Niagara, Oxford - Brant, Renfrew - Pembroke - Barry’s Bay, and Simcoe - Delhi - Norfolk.

Residents in those areas should note that rainfall amounts over 25 millimetres are possible.

Anyone with concerns about flooding is being advised to consult their local conservation authority or the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry office. People can also visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest information.

Further, motorists should be mindful that visibility could also be “significantly” reduced in some areas north and east of the Greater Toronto Area due to fog throughout the day and into the evening hours. Environment Canada is warning of “areas of near-zero visibility.”