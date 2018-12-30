

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto saw the first signs of winter this morning but the snow doesn’t appear to be sticking around for New Year’s Eve.

After a relatively green holiday season, Torontonians woke up on Sunday morning to find a light dusting of snow on the ground.

Slick roads prompted the city to send out salt trucks to main roads, as well as the Martin Goodman Trail, Humber Bay Waterfront Trail, and separated bike lanes.

But keep your umbrellas handy tomorrow as flurries switch over to rain on the last day of 2018.

Environment Canada is calling for showers and a high of 4 C in Toronto on Monday.

On New Year’s Day, Toronto could see flurries or rain during the day and the temperature is expected to drop to -11 C overnight.

Sunshine and a high of -5 C are in the forecast on Wednesday but the temperature will hover around the freezing mark for the rest of the week.