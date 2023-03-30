With rain and warm temperatures in the forecast, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) is advising the public to avoid rivers and other bodies of water this weekend due to changing water levels that could create hazardous conditions.

The TRCA issued a water safety advisory on Thursday as the city is expected to get 17 to 30 millimetres of rain this weekend. Precipitation will begin early Friday morning and will continue through Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures will also remain above 0 C during that time, resulting in the remaining snow to melt.

“The forecasted temperatures and precipitation combined with the partially thawed or wet soil conditions will result in melting snow and increased water levels and flows within our rivers,” the TRCA said in its advisory.

“The combination of slippery and unstable banks, and changing water levels could create hazardous conditions near rivers or other water bodies. All shorelines, rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered dangerous as continuing snowmelt will result in higher water levels and faster flows.”

The TRCA noted that it does not anticipate widespread flooding, but local ponding and pooling of water in low-lying areas are possible.

According to Environment Canada, it will be mainly cloudy on Friday, with periods of rain mixed with snow in the morning and early afternoon. The high will be 7 C.

It will be a wet and windy start to April with a high of 11 C. Temperatures are expected to drop below the freezing mark Saturday evening to a low of – 8 C.

The sun will be out on Sunday with a high of 3 C. Spring-like temperatures will greet the new work week with a high of 13 C on Monday, 10 C on Tuesday and 14 C on Wednesday.