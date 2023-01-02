A significant rainfall is expected in Hamilton and Niagara Region Monday night, triggering a warning from Environment Canada.

The agency said that rainfall amounts could total anywhere from 20 to 45 millimetres by Tuesday morning.

“The rain will continue for several hours before tapering to showers from west to east Tuesday afternoon,” Environment Canada said in a news release.

The rain could produce localized flooding in some low-lying areas. As a result, the agency says children and pets should stay away from creeks and river banks.

While the rainfall warning spans much of southwestern Ontario, including Windsor and London, no alerts have been issued for the Greater Toronto Area.