

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the City of Toronto and the entire GTA saying up to four centimetres of rain are possible by late tonight and snowfall of 2 to 10 centimetres is possible Sunday.

The rain that has fallen all of Saturday is expected to turn into snowfall as temperatures reach below zero by late Saturday night.

Sub-zero temperatures are expected to persist until Sunday afternoon with as much as ten centimetres possible “which may lead to untreated roads becoming snow covered and slippery,” meteorologists said.

They say localized flooding is also possible and kids and pets should stay away from riverbanks.