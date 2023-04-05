A rainfall warning has been issued for Toronto as more rain is on the way following several downpours throughout the day on Wednesday.

The advisory issued Wednesday afternoon warns that rain, at time heavy, will continue through the evening.

Environment Canada said an additional amount of 10 to 20 millimetres of rain is expected to fall this afternoon to bring the total rainfall amounts to 30 to 50 millimetres.

“Based on RADAR and unofficial reports, some locales may have received up to 40 millimetres,” Environment Canada said.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy rainfall in combination with other weather factors, such as hail, wind and lightning, will make outdoor activities unsafe.”

A rainfall warning is also in effect in Mississauga, Brampton, York Region and Durham Region. Meanwhile, other parts of southern Ontario are also under several weather warnings.

“Well, we’ve had an incredible collision of two very different air masses. A very warm, moist and unstable airmass coming up from the American deep south, colliding with a very cool arctic air mass coming down from northern Ontario. And the result has been pretty much every type of severe weather you can think of in any season,” Geoff Coulson, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, told CTV News Toronto.

The rain is expected to taper off overnight. On Thursday, it will be sunny with a high of 10 C.

Clear conditions will continue for the weekend, with highs of 7 C for Friday and Saturday. For those participating in Easter egg hunts on Sunday, the sun will be out with a high of 12 C.