Toronto and surrounding areas saw steady rainfall for much of Wednesday, resulting in localized ponding.

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the Greater Toronto Area this afternoon, advising of rain continuing through the evening.

The agency said an additional 10 to 20 millimetres of rain was expected, bringing the total rainfall amounts to 30 to 50 millimetres.

Several areas saw some ponding due to the all-day rain.

“Well, we’ve had an incredible collision of two very different air masses. A very warm, moist and unstable airmass coming up from the American deep south, colliding with a very cool arctic air mass coming down from northern Ontario. And the result has been pretty much every type of severe weather you can think of in any season,” Geoff Coulson, warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, told CTV News Toronto.

The advisory ended later in the evening as the rain began to taper off.

Warnings were also issued in other parts of Ontario, calling for freezing rain, strong winds and nickel-sized hail. Hydro One reported outages, which were primarily concentrated in central Ontario.

On Thursday, it will be sunny with a high of 10 C.

Clear conditions will continue for the weekend, with highs of 7 C for Friday and Saturday. For those participating in Easter egg hunts on Sunday, the sun will be out with a high of 12 C.