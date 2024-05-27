It's a good day to grab an umbrella as you head out the door today, with wet, rainy weather in the forecast for most of the Greater Toronto Area.

Rain started falling across the region this morning and there is a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Local rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 millimetres are expected in local areas, Environment Canada said.

A high of 24 C is expected in Toronto Monday.

Meanwhile residents in eastern Ontario could be in for some stormier weather. Tornado watches and severe thunderstorm watches have been issued for Ottawa and a number of other areas as a line of thunderstorms is expected to push eastward through eastern Ontario this afternoon. Those areas could see tornados, thunderstorms or torrential downpours, the national weather agency said.

People are being advised to take shelter immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Rainy weather is expected to continue into Tuesday in the GTA, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C. Wednesday is expected to see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 18 C.

Sunny weather is expected to return Thursday and last through the weekend, with highs ranging from 18 to 24 C.