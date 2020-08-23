

The Canadian Press





BRAMPTON, Ont. - Family and friends gathered at a barbecue in a Brampton, Ont., park on Sunday to remember the lives of two Black men shot dead by police this year.

A few dozen people huddled under tents to hide from the afternoon sun that beat down as kids played in a nearby splash pad and a cricket game got underway in otherwise barren sports fields.

The event was held to honour D'Andre Campbell and Jamal Francique, who were shot and killed by Peel Regional Police in separate incidents this year.

The province's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, continues to examine both deaths.

The Campbells say 26-year-old D'Andre called 911 on himself on April 6, but they do not know why. He lived with schizophrenia, and the family says he was not a danger to anyone that day.

Francique's family says the 28-year-old lived with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and was unarmed when he was shot in the back of the head on Jan. 7.

The SIU says police were planning to arrest Francique when the shooting occurred.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 23, 2020.