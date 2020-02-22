

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A peaceful protest is being held in the downtown core this afternoon in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.

Demonstrators began gathering at Queen’s Park this morning and are marching down University Avenue toward city hall.

The group is standing in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and their supporters who are opposed to the construction of the Coast GasLink pipeline, which crosses their territory in northern B.C.

The protest comes one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for an end to the rail blockades around the country, telling protesters that court injunctions must be respected.

Police are handling traffic control and escorting the group, which is marching in the southbound lanes of University Avenue.