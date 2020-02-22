Rally held downtown in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, February 22, 2020 1:57PM EST
A peaceful protest is being held in the downtown core this afternoon in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs.
Demonstrators began gathering at Queen’s Park this morning and are marching down University Avenue toward city hall.
The group is standing in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and their supporters who are opposed to the construction of the Coast GasLink pipeline, which crosses their territory in northern B.C.
The protest comes one day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for an end to the rail blockades around the country, telling protesters that court injunctions must be respected.
Police are handling traffic control and escorting the group, which is marching in the southbound lanes of University Avenue.
HAZARD— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 22, 2020
SB University Ave from Queens Park, demonstrators occupying SB lanes, expect delays in the area. ^cb