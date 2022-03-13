A ramp at one of Toronto’s busiest highway interchanges has been shut down after a tractor-trailer carrying live fish rolled over on its side.

Ontario Provincial Police issued a warning about the collision shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Acting Sgt. Tim Dunnah Said the truck was transporting live fish when it rolled over.

“We have unfortunately some fish that are out of water,” Dunnah said.

Video shared from the scene by OPP shows several fish lying on the inside of the overturned seafood truck on the side of the road.

The driver of the truck was transported to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The ramp from the southbound lanes of Highway 404 to the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 is currently closed because of the collision.

The ramp was expected to reopen before 5 p.m., OPP said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police have not said what caused the collision, but it comes as the city sees a burst of wintry weather. Police are advising drivers to use extra caution on the road because of the snowfall.