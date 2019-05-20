

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Both ramps from Highway 400 to eastbound Highway 401 are closed after a transport truck rollover.

The single-vehicle collision happened at 5:55 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say that there was briefly a fluid leak after the rollover, though they say that the issue was quickly resolved.

Two male occupants of the transport truck were taken to hospital with minor injuries as a result of the crash, paramedics say.

The ramps from southbound and northbound Highway 400 to eastbound Highway 401 are both closed as officials work to remove the transport truck from the roadway.

It is not known how long the closures will remain in effect.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances leading up to the rollover.