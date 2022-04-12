Toronto police have announced two arrests in two separate assaults in the city that investigators allege were unprovoked and completely “random” in nature.

The first occurred on April 9 in Scarborough near a plaza in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Markham Road.

At that time, Police Chief James Ramer said a 28-year-old man was standing on a nearby sidewalk when he bent down to place some bags on the ground.

“As he was standing up, the accused male, who we believe to have been a complete stranger, struck him with an axe on the back of his head causing severe injuries,” Ramer said.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition has since improved to stable.

Following the attack, police said the suspect fled on foot. He was located at a townhouse complex in the Kingston and Scarborough Golf roads area a short time later based on information police received from the public.

Tristin Theriault, 31, of no fixed address, was arrested in connection with the incident and charged with attempt murder, carry concealed weapon, and weapons dangerous. He is set to appear in a Toronto courtroom Wednesday.

The second attack happened on April 11 when a 27-year-old woman exited the subway at Yorkdale Station, police say.

Police said the woman noticed a man, who she did not know, walking towards her.

“The man bumped into her and when she turned around, the man produced a knife,” Ramer said. “Fearful, the victim tried to run away, but the accused caught up to her, knocked her to the ground, and stabbed and slashed her with the knife.”

Ramer said that a TTC worker intervened and restrained the suspect with the assistance of two members of the public until police arrived.

The woman sustained injuries to her upper chest and neck and was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment, police said.

The accused in that case has been identified as Yasser Mohamed Aly, 37, of no fixed address. He appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Monday.

Given the random nature of the attacks, Ramer advised that there was no information to suggest that there is any threat to public safety or that the incidents were related.

Investigations into all four incidents are now underway and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers.