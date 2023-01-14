

The Canadian Press





The 10th premier of Yukon has officially taken office.

Ranj Pillai, a Liberal member of the territory's legislature since 2016, replaces Sandy Silver as premier and party leader.

He and his new cabinet were sworn in at a public ceremony in Whitehorse this afternoon.

Pillai, who ran unopposed, inherits a minority government that functions through a confidence and supply agreement with the Yukon New Democrats after the Yukon Liberals and Yukon Party each took eight seats in the 2021 election.

Silver announced in September he was stepping down as premier and did not intend to run in the territory's general election in 2025.

Pillai, a deputy premier who has held numerous cabinet posts, previously served in Yukon's municipal, Indigenous, business and volunteer sectors.

Thank you to Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau for taking the time to connect today. I look forward to working together on behalf of all Yukoners. https://t.co/sz3QxNbjkD — Ranj Pillai (@RanjPillai1) January 14, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2023.