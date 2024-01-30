Raptors 905 guard Markquis Nowell to play in NBA G League Up Next Game
Milwaukee Bucks' Cameron Payne (left) and Toronto Raptors' Markquis Nowell (24) battle for the ball during second half NBA basketball action in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2024 11:32AM EST
Guard Markquis Nowell of the Raptors 905 has been selected to play in the NBA G League Up Next Game at All-Star Weekend next month.
The five-foot-seven guard has been making a name for himself in the Toronto Raptor’s affiliate program with 15.5 PPG, 42.3 FG%, and 7.6 APG this season.
Nowell was selected via fan vote as one of 10 NBA G League players to participate in the tournament in Indianapolis. Four teams of seven players will face off in two semi-final games on Feb. 18 before a championship game later that day.
Toronto signed the Harlem, New York native to a two-way contract in July. In March, he led Kansas State to the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA men’s basketball championship and set a tournament record for assists in a game with 19. Nowell had 54 assists during Kansas State’s run -- the most since 1989, and third most in tournament history.
The Raptors aren’t currently represented in the NBA All-Star Game’s starting lineups, but could still make an appearance as one of the 14 reserves to be announced later this week.