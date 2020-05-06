

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Some members of the Toronto Raptors could be back on the court as soon as Friday, though it remains unclear when or even if the NBA season will resume.

The NBA ordered all team facilities to close on March 19 but has been working on a plan to allow facilities in markets where stay-at-home restrictions have been loosened to reopen.

In an interview with CP24 on Wednesday, Mayor John Tory said that Raptors officials have been working with the municipal and provincial governments on a proposal that would allow the OVO Athletic Centre to be among the NBA facilities permitted to reopen, though he cautioned that a final decision is yet to be made.

“The discussions have been going well because the Raptors have been very, very cooperative in understanding completely the challenges we face with the public health side of this and also from the standpoint of public perception in terms of being allowed to be open when everybody else isn’t,” he said. “The circumstances that they are asking to be open in is so limited that I think people will understand and I think the fans will be very happy that our people will be able to do a little conditioning because they have been off for quite some time.”

ESPN is reporting that the NBA plans to allow some team facilities to reopen on Friday after pushing their original plan to allow facilities to reopen by May 1 back a week.

The network has said that formal team practices will continue to be prohibited, as will any other activities in which players and staff members need to be closer than 12 feet apart.

“The issue really wasn’t whether things had improved enough at this time, it was what use were they planning to make of that facility and the proposal that was put forward to us is for very limited use by a very limited number of staff,” Tory said. “It is under very active consideration.”

It remains unclear how many team members would benefit from a reopening of the OVO Athletic Centre as a number of them reportedly left the city following the suspension of the NBA season. Travellers returning to Canada right now are required by law to self-isolate for 14 days.