

Web Staff, CP24.com





The Toronto Raptors are hoping to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for a second straight year after a double overtime victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6.

Wednesday’s 125-122 win didn’t come easy and saw several Raptors play for more than 50 minutes, including guard Kyle Lowry who played for the entirety of the second half and both overtimes. The long-time Raptor also walked away from Game 6 with three stitches following an accidental hit to the chin. He described them as “beauty scars.”

The Raptors are 3-2 in Game 7’s in franchise history, winning on the last three occasions. Their most recent Game 7 win came in the 2018-2019 season during the Eastern Conference semifinals when former Raptor Kawhi Leonard sank an incredible three-pointer to end the Philadelphia 76ers season.

The Miami Heat is waiting in the wings to face the winner of tonight’s matchup in the Eastern Conference finals.