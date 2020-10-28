Toronto Raptors rookie Terence Davis was arrested in New York City on Tuesday night after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

It happened at the Beekman Hotel in Manhattan at around 8:30 p.m.

NYPD Detective Denise Moroney tells CP24 that the victim is alleging that she went to visit her boyfriend at the hotel when the two got into a verbal dispute. Moroney says that the victim alleges that the accused then hit her in the face before grabbing and breaking her phone.

Davis, 23, is charged with third-degree assault and criminal mischief in connection with the incident.

In a statement provided to CP24 on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Toronto Raptors said that the team is “aware of the reports and are seeking more information.”

Davis was named to the NBA’s all rookie second team in September after averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 72 games this season.

Prior to joining the Raptors as an undrafted free agent last year, Davis played collegiately at Ole Miss.