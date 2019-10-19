

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Pascal Siakam to a four-year, $130 million maximum contract extension, TSN has confirmed.

It was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Raptors had until Monday to come to terms on an agreement with Siakam, per the NBA’s rules on rookie-scale contract extensions.

Siakam was named the league’s Most Improved Player after a breakout season, where he averaged 16.9 points per game and 6.9 rebounds last season. During the team's run to its first NBA championship, the 25-year-old forward had an average of 19 points and 7.1 boards per game.

Earlier this week, the Raptors, who are celebrating their 25th anniversary, signed Kyle Lowry a one-year, $31-million contract extension.

The reigning NBA champions will open their season on Tuesday against the New Orleans Pelicans at Scotiabank Arena.