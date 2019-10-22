

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Raptors Way is coming to downtown Toronto.

Ahead of the defending champions’ home opener on Tuesday night, a new street sign will officially be unveiled by the team’s mascot and Toronto Mayor John Tory.

“The sign is going to be permanent – we haven’t actually changed the name of the street per say because that gets very confusing for residents and tourists, but we’ve got a special sign we are going to unveil tonight that says that Bremner Boulevard, as it runs in front of Scotiabank Arena, is Raptors Way,” Tory told CP24 on Tuesday morning.

“That sign is there and it’s ready to be unveiled tonight.”

The sign unveiling will take place during a pre-game celebration happening inside Scotiabank Arena and outside at Jurassic Park.

Inside the arena, fans will witness the raising of the championship banner to the rafters, as well as championship rings being handed out to players, coaches and front office staff.

The veteran core of the Toronto Raptors is back from their championship season, but Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green left in free agency.

“As usual, I think there will be a big celebration inside the arena, but I think there will be just as big a one going on outside of the arena with the sign unveiling and with various other things going on for the fans,” Tory said.

The mayor added that he will not be sporting his well-known black and gold Raptors jacket as it is reserved for the playoffs.

“I will be looking forward to dawning it again, I’m sure it’s going to bring good luck again but in the meantime it will not be worn by me or anybody else.”

Tory has leant the jacket to Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment to be put on display in the arena.

While rain is in the forecast during the day in Toronto, the wet conditions are expected to clear in the evening with a high of 15 expected.

The @Raptors 2019 home opener is Tuesday night! If you're heading downtown to relive the championship win, please celebrate responsibly and consider using public transit #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/M0H58QeFpq — TO Transportation (@TO_Transport) October 21, 2019

Gates open for the tailgate party at 5 p.m. and tipoff against the New Orleans Pelicans goes at 8 p.m.