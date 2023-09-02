

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Raymond Moriyama, a renowned architect behind the design of some of Canada's most iconic buildings, has died. He was 93.

A spokesperson for the architecture firm he founded said Moriyama died on Friday, but offered few other details.

He had a hand in the creation of numerous iconic landmarks both in Canada and abroad, including the National War Museum, Ottawa's City Hall, the Bata Shoe Museum, the Toronto Reference Library, the Ontario Science Centre and the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo.

Moriyama was a highly accomplished architect who won numerous professional honours in the field over his career, was named to the Order of Canada and received honorary degrees from 10 Canadian universities.

Moriyama Teshima Architects, the company initially founded by Moriyama in 1958, said “the world has lost a visionary architect.”

The firm said its thoughts were with Moriyama's family and loved ones and asked for privacy to grieve the profound loss.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2023.