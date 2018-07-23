

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Police say they've disrupted several networks allegedly involved in trafficking fentanyl and other drugs.

The RCMP and Durham regional police say the 18-month joint investigation stemmed from the arrest of two Canadians in Bermuda who were allegedly importing fentanyl into Bermuda from Canada.

Police say co-ordinated efforts led to the arrests last week of eight people from the Greater Toronto Area.

They say officers seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, counterfeit U.S. currency, 12 handguns and a hand grenade.

Investigators say seven of the accused range in age from 26 to 43 and come from the Ontario communities of Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Pickering and Bowmanville. They face numerous drug-related counts.

A 37-year-old Markham, Ont., man is charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm.