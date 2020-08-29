The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have charged the owner of a chemical company for allegedly supplying chemicals to illicit laboratories for fentanyl and methamphetamine production.

RCMP officers of the Toronto Serious and Organized Crime Unit based in Milton have been investigating Genaxx Pharma, Dufore Technologies and its owner Wister Wei Lap Lee for allegations of diverting chemical products and laboratory equipment to illicit laboratories to manufacture controlled substances, including fentanyl and methamphetamine.

On Aug. 27, RCMP officers executed search warrants at Lee’s residence and at facilities used by Genaxx Pharma and Dufore Technologies.

Police say four hundred barrels of chemicals and lab equipment were seized.

On Saturday, the RCMP said it had laid charges in connection with the investigation.

Thirty-eight year old Wister Lee, of Markham, was arrested and has been charged with:

the sale of chemical products knowing that they will be used to produce fentanyl

possession for the purpose of selling anything that will be used to produce a controlled substance

Illegal importation of Class A precursors

possession of proceeds of crime

offer to transfer restricted firearms when not authorized

attempt to possess a firearm for the purpose of trafficking

breach of prohibition order

The RCMP has also charged twenty-nine year old Sean Curtis McDonald, of Toronto, with offering to transfer restricted firearms when not authorized.

“There is a marked disregard for the wellness of individuals in the profit driven crime of chemical product diversion, Inspector Marwan Zogheib of the Toronto West RCMP Serious and Organized Crime Unit said. “The illegal firearms acquisition by criminals is of particular concern and it increases the propensity for violence.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.