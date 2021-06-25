

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- The RCMP have arrested and charged an Ontario man after he allegedly sent suspicious letters to federal and provincial government offices.

The force says a staff member at a government office in Ottawa opened an envelope in April that contained a letter with the inscription "You've been Anthraxed," but further analysis determined it did not contain a hazardous substance.

Police say they arrested Joseph Knipfel in May in connection with the letter, and a search of his home found copies of letters alleging to have contained anthrax.

They say officers were able to intercept other letters of the same type allegedly mailed to domestic and foreign government officials.

RCMP say a string of similar letters, allegedly written by Knipfel, were also sent to federal officials in 2020, claiming that those letters had been infected with the coronavirus.

Police say Knipfel, 63, of St. Catharines, Ont., faces seven counts of terrorism hoax and 18 counts of uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 24, 2021.