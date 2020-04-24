

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - RCMP have given the all-clear after investigating reports of shots fired in two Halifax suburbs.

The police say an extensive searched of the area found no evidence of gunfire.

RCMP say they will continue to patrol the area.

The all-clear comes after police issued an emergency alert cautioning residents of Hammonds Plains and Hubley to take shelter inside.

Investigators say that one of the shooting reports was actually construction noise.

This alert came after the RCMP received sharp criticism for not using the emergency system to notify people of a mass shooter who tore through much of the province over the weekend, killing 22.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2020.