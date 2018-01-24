

The Canadian Press





Halifax police say an investigation involving a doctor accused of sexually assaulting RCMP recruits and members includes both male and female complainants.

Police spokeswoman Const. Carol McIsaac said more than 20 people had come forward as of this morning to say they'd been sexually assaulted by the RCMP doctor between 1981 and 2003.

She says the complaints come from both men and women, while the RCMP has said the complainants were either applicants looking to join the force or serving members who were receiving treatment at the clinic.

The force's commanding officer in Nova Scotia, Assistant Commissioner Brian Brennan, has said he expects “many more” people to come forward as the investigation unfolds.

McIsaac said complaints started coming into police on the weekend and described the situation “as very fluid,” with the number of complainants changing on a daily basis.

Brennan has said it is disheartening that an employee of the police force allegedly abused their position of power.

Police have said the physician is now retired.