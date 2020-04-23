RCMP officers shot at fire hall filled with people fleeing N.S. gunman: watchdog
A monument a with bullet mark and bullet and shrapnel damage to the siding is visible at the Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade in Lower Onslow, N.S. on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team, responsible to investigate all serious incidents involving police, is looking into an incident where a witness said two RCMP officers crouched behind a garbage bin after firing off a number of rounds at an unidentified target. RCMP say at least 22 people are dead after a man who at one point wore a police uniform and drove a mock-up cruiser, went a murder rampage in several Nova Scotia communities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 23, 2020 12:08PM EDT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's police watchdog is investigating why two RCMP officers started shooting at a fire hall while a killer disguised as a Mountie was on the loose.
Pat Curran, interim director of the Serious Incident Response Team, says the officers fired their weapons around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Onslow-Belmont Fire Hall, near Truro.
Curran says it's unclear why the officers opened fire, because the suspect was believed to be elsewhere.
The fire hall is about a half-hour drive from the tiny village of Portapique, where the assailant began shooting people and burning homes around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Onslow Belmont Fire Brigade wrote on Facebook that the hall was being used as refuge for evacuees from around Portapique Beach Road when the building was pelted by bullets.
The Facebook post, which has since been taken down, says the gunfire caused considerable damage to the fire hall but no one was injured.
The brigade, which declined a request for comment, wrote Wednesday that the deleted post was meant to clarify Sunday's events and not fuel “conspiracy theories” about the shooter.