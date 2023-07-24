RCMP say body found of one of four people missing in N.S. floods
Marlo Glass and Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 24, 2023 10:11AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, July 24, 2023 2:51PM EDT
RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have found the body of one of the people who went missing over the weekend during massive weekend flooding across the province.
Police say they recovered the body of a 52-year-old man.
They say they also found human remains in a different part of the search area and are working with officials on identification.
