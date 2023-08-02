

Michael Tutton, The Canadian Press





Police in Nova Scotia say they believe they recovered the body of a youth nearly 100 kilometres away from where she went missing in rushing floodwaters during a storm 10 days ago that swamped the province.

RCMP told reporters Wednesday the province's medical examiner still needed to positively identify the remains that were found a day earlier by a civilian who was out for a walk along the shoreline in Advocate Harbour, N.S., on the Bay of Fundy.

That area is about 75 kilometres northwest of a hayfield in Brooklyn, N.S., where the youth and three other people went missing after two vehicles they were travelling in were swept off the road.

“At this time we believe the (remains) are those of the youth reported missing on July 22 as a result of the extreme flooding," Supt. Sean Auld told a news conference.

Last week, searchers recovered the bodies of two six-year-old children — identified as Natalie Hazel Harnish and Colton Sisco — and 52-year-old Nicholas Holland, who was travelling with the youth who had been missing.

The storm, which dumped 250 millimetres of rain, led to extensive flash flooding in several low-lying areas of the province.

RCMP Sgt. Rob Frizzell said the "point to point" distance between the hayfield and the area where the youth's body was found is roughly 75 kilometres. “But if you follow all of the different rivers and tributaries we are closing in on 100 kilometres away,” Frizzell said. “The sheer force of that water coming through, it’s never happened before around here.”

At the news conference, Premier Tim Houston thanked RCMP and other first responders, including volunteer firefighters, who helped search shorelines and flooded fields for the missing people. "We're thankful and grateful for your efforts," Houston said. "And we'll never know how many lives you saved."

"My sincere condolences to the families of the four lost souls," he added. "You'll be forever in our hearts and be the very sad legacy of these floods."

Funerals were held earlier this week for the two six-year-olds who died.

In Brooklyn Monday, hundreds of people gathered at the local firehall to grieve Natalie, who was described as a butterfly who lit up every room. A funeral was held the following day for Colton, whose obituary describes him as an animal lover who was keen on farming, and who had pet ducks and pigs at home.

Storm flooding damaged dozens of roads and bridges across the province, and provincial officials are still assessing the full extent of the damage.