

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Nova Scotia RCMP say the gunman who claimed 22 lives in one of Canada's worst mass killings was an “injustice collector” whose personal grudges boiled over in rage.

RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell told a briefing today that a behavioural analysis of the gunman has found some victims of his violence were targeted for perceived past injustices while others were selected at random.

The RCMP briefing, the first in more than a month, also disclosed that the police officer killed on April 19 exchanged gunfire with the killer, Gabriel Wortman, after colliding with the replica police vehicle he was driving.

Campbell said it is not believed Const. Heidi Stevenson rammed the gunman's car, and he noted she was wearing soft and hard body armour.

Police say they have confirmed that three of the five firearms in the gunman's possession had been obtained illegally in the United States, one was obtained illegally in Canada and the fifth was taken from Const. Stevenson.

Campbell said the gunman did not use the replica police vehicle to pull over any of the victims who were in their vehicles.

Investigators have yet to reveal key details about the shooting rampage, which started late on April 18 and continued for the next 13 hours across northern and central Nova Scotia.

Gun control advocates say details about the firearms used are important to the discussion surrounding the federal government's move to ban 1,500 military-style assault firearms.

A Mountie fatally shot the 51-year-old gunman at a gas station in Enfield, N.S., about 90 kilometres south of Portapique on the morning of April 19.

In addition to Stevenson, his victims included two nurses, two correctional officers, a family of three, a teacher and some of his neighbours in Portapique.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2020.